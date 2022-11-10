EUR holds above parity. Overview for 10.11.2022

On Thursday, the market major looks neutral. The current quote is 1.0030.

Investors in global markets lost some of their optimism, and this inevitably impacted their attitude to risk, making them drop some of the corresponding assets. The EUR also lost some energy.

The news is neutral on the verge of the key publication of the week, which is the US inflation statistics for October. Average forecasts do not exclude an increase in the CPI by 0.6% m/m against growth by 0.4% m/m in September.

The new evidence of growing inflation will let loose the Federal Reserve System on its meeting in December. Today the market expects the interest rate to grow by 50 base points at the end of the year. However, if inflation does grow, forecasts will become more aggressive, accounting for an increase by 75 base points.

Such moods are good for the USD.