Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.02.2023 (EURUSD, BRENT, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting after a strong bullish impulse. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0885 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1115. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0805, which will mean further falling to 1.0710.





BRENT

Brent is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 83.50 is expected, followed by falling to 76.25. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 87.00, which will mean further growth to 91.00. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 80.00.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 1.2245 is expected, followed by falling to 1.2045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2365, which will mean further growth to 1.2455.



