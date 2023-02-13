Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 13.02.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

13.02.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals possible development of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the support level. We should expect a downward breakaway of 3/8 (1.0620) and falling to the support level of 2/8 (1.0498). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 4/8 (1.0742). In this case, the pair may rise to 5/8 (1.0864).

EURUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, increasing the probability of falling..

EURUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates possible development of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the support level. As a result, we expect a test of 2/8 (1.1962), break through it and fall to the support level of 1/8 (1.1840). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 3/8 (1.2085). This might make the pair grow to 4/8 (1.2207).

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which reveals prevalence of a downtrend and increases the probability of further falling.

GBPUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano