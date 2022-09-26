Murrey Math Lines 26.09.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. The Relative Strength Index is below 30, confirming that the asset is oversold. In this case, the price is expected to break -1/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -2/8 to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new downside targets.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is also trading inside the “oversold area”. The Relative Strength Index is below 30, confirming that the asset is oversold. In this case, the price is expected to break -1/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -2/8 to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new downside targets.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth to reach 1/8 from the H4 chart.



